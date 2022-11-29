Nexum Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $106,340.31 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

