Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

