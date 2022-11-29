NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the October 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in NI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NI by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NI by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NODK traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,024. NI has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

