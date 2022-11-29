Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 210,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 210,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,859,778.28.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$4,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 84,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$7,560.00.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

NHK stock remained flat at C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 377,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,821. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$41.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.