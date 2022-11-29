NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 439,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

