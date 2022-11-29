Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 820.2% in November

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,400 shares, a growth of 820.2% from the October 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,982,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTDOY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nintendo by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Stock Up 0.5 %

Nintendo Company Profile

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 830,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

