Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NAT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $1,946,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 49.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $4,993,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

