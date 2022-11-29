Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NGC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 33,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,799. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 15.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 301,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

