Northern Trust Corp Has $495.72 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,938,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,836 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $495,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

