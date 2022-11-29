Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 181.8% in November

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,664.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NRIM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The stock has a market cap of $314.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

