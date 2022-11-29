NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

NovoCure Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.