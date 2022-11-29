Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

