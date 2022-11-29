Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 82,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,570. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

