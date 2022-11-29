Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 80.1% in November

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the October 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 484,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,106. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

