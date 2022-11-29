Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $261.69 million and $11.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.28 or 0.07371685 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00061072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

