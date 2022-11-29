ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

