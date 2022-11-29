Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 41,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

