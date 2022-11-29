OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $451,805.64 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

