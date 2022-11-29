ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.