OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OMF opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.50.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

