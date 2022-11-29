Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,627 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TopBuild by 22.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

BLD opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

