Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $703,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Incyte by 100.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 70.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Incyte by 89.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 843,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 399,052 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

