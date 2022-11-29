Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.