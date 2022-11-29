Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

