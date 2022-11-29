Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $607,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

