Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,296 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $169.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

