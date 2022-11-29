Optimism (OP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.43 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $190.58 million and $36.43 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.50 or 0.07411662 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00496032 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.15 or 0.30171022 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Optimism Token Trading
