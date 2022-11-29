Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.04. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $47.99.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

