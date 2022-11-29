P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $29.12

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $27.95. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

