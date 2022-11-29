P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $174.87 Billion

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be purchased for $40.00 or 0.00243402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a market cap of $174.87 billion and approximately $1.48 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

