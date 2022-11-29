PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,958. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

