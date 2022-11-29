PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,958. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

