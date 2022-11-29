PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PACWP stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,369. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About PacWest Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

