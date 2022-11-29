Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CFO Sells $344,820.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.51. 2,013,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,235. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of -330.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

