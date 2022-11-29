Pax Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $950.56 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005961 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $950.56 million and $2.90 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002030 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013122 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
