PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 370.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $3,563,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 341,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

