PayPoint (LON:PAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on the stock.
PayPoint Price Performance
Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 542 ($6.48) on Friday. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 500.01 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £373.88 million and a P/E ratio of 950.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 585.34.
PayPoint Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
Further Reading
