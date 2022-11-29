PayPoint (LON:PAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on the stock.

PayPoint Price Performance

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 542 ($6.48) on Friday. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 500.01 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £373.88 million and a P/E ratio of 950.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 585.34.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading

