PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Adnan Raza Sells 3,000 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $277,919.12.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

