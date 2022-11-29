Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.13.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PPL opened at C$47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

