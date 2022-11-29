Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.0 %

PAG stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.