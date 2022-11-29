PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
