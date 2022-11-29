Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in November

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PYNKF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

