Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in November

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Peruvian Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DUVNF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Peruvian Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About Peruvian Metals
