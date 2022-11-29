Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in November

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Peruvian Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DUVNF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Peruvian Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get Peruvian Metals alerts:

About Peruvian Metals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.