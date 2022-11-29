Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on January 6th

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

LON:PETS opened at GBX 267.36 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.83. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 493.60 ($5.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.62) to GBX 370 ($4.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.29).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

