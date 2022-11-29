Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $816 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of -0.30.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.