Philcoin Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $36,505.29 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

