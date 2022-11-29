PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 1.1 %
PICC Property and Casualty stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
