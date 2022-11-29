PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 3.1% Higher

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.93. 94,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 327.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 229,830 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

