PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading 3.1% Higher

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.93. 94,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
