Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at HSBC

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at HSBC from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Trading Up 12.6 %

PDD opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

