Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $122.00 at Macquarie

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,435,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

