Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Pineapple Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.